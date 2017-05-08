FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier reports Q3 revenue $379.8 million
May 8, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Premier reports Q3 revenue $379.8 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Premier Inc

* Premier Inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 revenue $379.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $401.9 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 loss per share $1.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says updated fiscal 2017 guidance

* Premier Inc says qtrly supply chain services segment revenue rose 34% and performance services segment revenue increased 10%

* Sees 2017 total net revenue $1,432.0 million - $1,472.0 million

* Says narrowing and adjusting guidance to reflect reduced revenue contributions from company's integrated pharmacy business

* Premier Inc says narrowing and adjusting 2017 guidance to also reflect more moderate full-year growth expectations for performance services segment

* Premier Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted fully distributed eps $1.89 - $1.94 versus previous guidance eps of $1.80 - $1.93

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

