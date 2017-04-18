FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier says produced 50,979 ounces of gold in Q1
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Premier says produced 50,979 ounces of gold in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier announces solid first quarter production results with 50,979 ounces of gold

* Reconfirm 2017 production guidance of 125,000 to 135,000 ounces of gold

* Reconfirm 2017 production guidance of 325,000 to 350,000 ounces of silver

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly total gold production of 50,979 ounces

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly total silver production of 88,572 ounces

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly average realized gold sale price of USD$1,224 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

