BRIEF-HB Stockholdings re-appoints Mahesh Gupta as CFO
* Says reappointed Mahesh Kumar Gupta as chief financial officer (CFO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Premier Technical Services Group Plc
* Increased banking facilities agreed with HSBC; 12 million stg revolving credit facility and 8 million stg overdraft facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says reappointed Mahesh Kumar Gupta as chief financial officer (CFO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures :