FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Q4 earnings per share C$0.67
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Q4 earnings per share C$0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.67

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.71

* Premium Brands Holdings corporation announces record fourth quarter 2016 results and 10.5 pct increase in its dividend

* Q4 revenue C$532.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$509.2 million

* Premium brands holdings corp says 10.5 pct increase in quarterly dividend rate to $0.42 per share or $1.68 per share on an annual basis

* Premium brands holdings - in terms of timing, specialty foods expects majority of its organic volume growth in 2017 to be in latter half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.