June 2 (Reuters) - PREMIUM FUND SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS DECIDE ON CAPITAL INCREASE BY UP TO 15.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 150.0 MILLION SERIES D SHARES

* SERIES D SHARES TO BE OFFERED VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS