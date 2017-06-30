BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon:
June 30 PREPA bondholder group
* PREPA bondholder group comments on AFAFF and PREPA'S decision to terminate RSA
* PREPA bondholder group says "any claims that PREPA'S creditors did not offer to extend RSA are false"
* PREPA bondholder group-offer to relend portion of July 1 payment,provide $170 million in liquidity to be funded upon conclusion of consensual PREPA deal still stands Source text for Eikon:
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.