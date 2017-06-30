June 30 PREPA bondholder group

* PREPA bondholder group comments on AFAFF and PREPA'S decision to terminate RSA

* PREPA bondholder group says "any claims that PREPA'S creditors did not offer to extend RSA are false"

* ‍PREPA bondholder group-offer to relend portion of July 1 payment,provide $170 million in liquidity to be funded upon conclusion of consensual PREPA deal still stands​ Source text for Eikon: