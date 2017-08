May 23 (Reuters) - Presbia Plc

* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing

* Presbia plc - anticipates submitting pma to fda in q4 of 2017