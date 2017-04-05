BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 Prescient Therapeutics Ltd
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing