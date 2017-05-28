BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics ‍updates on its clinical trials​

May 29 (Reuters) - Prescient Therapeutics Ltd

* ‍updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.​

* subsequent to preliminary safety and efficacy analyses, last patient enrolled in trial experienced a sae and passed away

* ‍ptx has temporarily paused recruitment to each of its PTX-200 trials​

* intends to re-commence enrollment following formal lifting of clinical holds by FDA