Fitch Affirms SNI at 'AA-', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Nationale Immobiliere's (SNI) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch classifies SNI as a credit-linked entity under its public-sector entity rating criteria, due to its 99.99% ownership by Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA/Stable/F1+), its strategic and financial