BRIEF-PRESS RELEASE - Allianz, EDF Invest and DIF acquire 6.94% in Autostrade per l’Italia - EDF

July 26 (Reuters) - Allianz, EDF Invest and DIF acquire 6.94% in Autostrade per I’Italia

A consortium made up of Allianz, EDF Invest and DIF have completed the acquisition of a 6.94% stake in Autostrade per I’Italia, the largest Italian toll road network which is majority owned by Atlantia, the listed global operator of motorway and airport infrastructure.

This is an increase from the binding agreement to acquire a 5% shareholding announced in April 2017 by use of a call option to acquire additional shares.

The consortium is comprised of long-term infrastructure investors Allianz Capital Partners on behalf of the Allianz Group (60%), EDF Invest (20%) and DIF (20%).

Autostrade per I’Italia is the largest toll motorway concession asset in Europe representing more than 50 percent of Italy’s toll motorway network, stretching some 3,000 km stretches across 16 Italian regions comprising 21 toll motorways which cover essential transport links mainly in the Northern part of Italy around the major economic urban areas as well as the two principal north-south routes, the A1 Milan-Naples and the A14 Bologna-Taranto.

Commenting on the closing of this deal, Christian Fingerle, Chief Investment Officer, at Allianz Capital Partners said, “This investment matches our strategy to deliver long-term benefits to our customers at Allianz. In addition to this, Autostrade per I’Italia has delivered outstanding economic benefits in Italy. We now look forward to working with Atlantia and our consortium partners to facilitate the continued delivery of high-quality service for motorists and commuters.”

Guillaume d’Engremont, Managing Director of EDF Invest said: “EDF Invest is very pleased to complement its portfolio through this investment in ASPI, alongside Tier 1 international investors, and under the continued management of our partner Atlantia.”

Wim Blaasse, Managing Partner of DIF said: “DIF is pleased to invest in this high quality and well diversified road network alongside our consortium partners and to establish this longterm relationship with Atlantia." (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)