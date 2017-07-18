FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Prestariang says unit entered concession agreement with Government of Malaysia
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 18, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Prestariang says unit entered concession agreement with Government of Malaysia

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Prestariang Bhd

* Unit entered concession agreement with Government of Malaysia as represented by Ministry Of Home Affairs in relation to implementation of SKIN

* Concession is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings/earnings per share and net assets per share of Presbhd Group

* Refers to announcements in relation to implementation of integrated & comprehensive core immigration system known as ‘Sistem Kawalan Imigresen Nasional’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.