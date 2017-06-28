BRIEF-Norsat International receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
* Says receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Seojin System Co Ltd :
* Says Presto Private Equity Fund No.3 has sold 300,000 shares(5.3 percent stake) of the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 8 percent from 13.3 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/gTCMWY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc can proceed, a federal judge ruled late on Monday, meaning the iPhone chip supplier must now wage a fight with U.S. regulators even as it contests a separate $1 billion lawsuit filed by Apple Inc.