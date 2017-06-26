BRIEF-Playtech founder Teddy Sagi to sell 10.1 pct stake via placing
* Has been advised that Brickington Trading Limited is proposing to sell approximately 32.0 million shares in co
June 26 PRFOODS AS:
* ACQUIRES MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING IN JOHN ROSS JR. (ABERDEEN) AND COLN VALLEY SMOKERY LIMITED
* SAYS WILL ACQUIRE 8352 JRJ ORDINARY SHARES (83.52%), WITH A TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE GBP 13,502
* SAYS TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE FOR OBJECT OF CONTEMPLATED TRANSACTION IS GBP 13.2 MILLION CORRESPONDING TO EUR 15.4 MILLION
MILAN, June 26 The owners of Italian top-flight ACF Fiorentina are ready to sell the soccer club, a statement posted on the club's official website said on Monday.