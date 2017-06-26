June 26 PRFOODS AS:

* ACQUIRES MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING IN JOHN ROSS JR. (ABERDEEN) AND COLN VALLEY SMOKERY LIMITED

* SAYS WILL ACQUIRE 8352 JRJ ORDINARY SHARES (83.52%), WITH A TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE GBP 13,502

* SAYS TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE FOR OBJECT OF CONTEMPLATED TRANSACTION IS GBP 13.2 MILLION CORRESPONDING TO EUR 15.4 MILLION