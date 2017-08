May 30 (Reuters) - Prfoods As:

* SAYS Q1 GROUP REVENUES GREW TO 10.6 MILLION EUROS, BY 0.3 MILLION EUROS I.E. 3.2%

* Q1 NET LOSS AT EUR 0.84 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.46 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT MOSTLY AFFECTED OUR OPERATIONAL EBITDA FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS WHICH CAME TO -0.3 MILLION EUROS (DECREASE BY 0.5 MILLION EUROS)

