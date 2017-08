Feb 27 (Reuters) - PRFoods AS:

* Q4 sales 16.9 million euros ($17.85 million)

* Increased its 2016 EBITDA to 2.6 million euros, up by 0.6 million euros y-o-y,

* Q4 EBITDA from operations 0.7 million euros, decrease -0.7 million euros

* Aims to achieve in long-term 40 pct of export from our total sales. Source text for Eikon:

