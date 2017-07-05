BRIEF-India's Goodricke Group intimates on on-going strike in Darjeeling, West Bengal
* Intimation regarding on-going strike in district of Darjeeling, West Bengal for past one week
July 5 PRG Holdings Bhd
* Co entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mirach Energy Limited
* MoU to set out preliminary understanding of parties to enter into formal negotiation and share information concerning proposed JV
* Proposed JV between parties to undertake property and construction projects in Malaysia and elsewhere Source text: (bit.ly/2tgfuFY) Further company coverage:
* Intimation regarding on-going strike in district of Darjeeling, West Bengal for past one week
LONDON, July 5 Manchester Airport's Terminal 3 is set to reopen after a police bomb team carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious bag that led to the evacuation of passengers and staff.