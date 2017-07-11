BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
July 11 India's Indusind Bank CEO Ramesh Sobti says:
July 11 Gocompare.Com Group Plc
* H1 trading update
* Board remains confident of outlook for full year
* Has made good progress during year to date, with revenue for six-month period ending 30 June 2017 of approximately 75.8 mln stg, 4 pct up on H1 2016
* Adjusted operating profit is expected to be approximately 17.5 mln stg, which represents growth of 22 pct compared to H1 2016
* Cash generation continues to be strong, with leverage reducing to 1.5x compared to 1.7x at 31 December 2016 and 2.8x at time of demerger
* Taken a minority stake in mortgage gym, a digital mortgage robo-adviser, which plans to launch its new platform in sept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 India's Indusind Bank CEO Ramesh Sobti says:
LONDON, July 11 Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) of a 40-year index-linked gilt via syndication on Tuesday and attracted orders worth more than 14.8 billion pounds, one of the book-runners on the deal said.