Feb 27 Priceline Group Inc:
* Priceline Group - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $14.21
* Priceline Group - qtrly earnings per share $13.47
* Priceline Group Inc - Q4 total revenues $ 2.35 billion
versus $2.0 billion last year
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 8.25 to $
8.65
* Priceline Group - sees Q1 GAAP net income per diluted
share $7.50 to $7.90
* Sees Q1 room nights booked up 20pct to 25pct
* Q4 earnings per share view $13.01, revenue view $2.32
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 total gross travel bookings up 17pct to 22pct
* Priceline Group Inc sees 1st quarter 2017 total gross
travel bookings (constant currency) up 19pct to 24pct
* Q1 earnings per share view $10.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text:(bit.ly/2lNvY4V)
