May 15 (Reuters) - Pricer Ab

* Says wins order in france worth approximately SEK 30 million

* Says an existing customer in the 'Do-It-Yourself'-sector that placed an order for a value of approximately SEK 50 million to Pricer earlier in the year has placed additional store orders for a value of approximately SEK 30 million.