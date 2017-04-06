FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PriceSmart Q2 earnings per share $0.90
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc

* PriceSmart announces second quarter results of operations and march sales

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 revenue $793.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $798.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PriceSmart - For four weeks ended April 2, comparable net warehouse club sales for 38 warehouse clubs open at least 13-1/2 full months increased 2.9%

* PriceSmart Inc - For month of March 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 5.3% to $239.9 million, from $227.8 million in march a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

