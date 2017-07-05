BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings reports monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 bln
* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume
July 5 PriceSmart Inc:
* PriceSmart announces third quarter results of operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 revenue $730.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $734.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in the world's second-largest economy, posted quarterly sales slightly below estimates as fewer customers ordered from Pizza Hut.