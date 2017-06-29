June 29 Prima Biomed Ltd
* Prima Biomed Ltd announces pricing of $5.0 million
registered direct offering of its American depositary shares
* Prima Biomed - Entered into a securities purchase
agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase 2.6
million of its American depositary shares at $1.90 per ADS
* Prima Biomed - In a concurrent private placement, co
agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to
1,973,451 of its ADS
* Prima Biomed - The warrants have an exercise price of
$2.50 per ADS, are exercisable immediately and will expire 5.5
years from the date of issuance
