June 30 Prima Biomed Ltd

* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase 2.6 million of its american depositary shares

* Total gross proceeds of approximately us$5.0 million

* To purchase its american depositary shares at a purchase price of us$1.90 per ads in a registered direct offering

* Prima intends to use net proceeds from this offering to continue ongoing clinical development of imp321