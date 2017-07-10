BRIEF-Novita Healthcare requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt to allow co to undertake a bookbuild as part of a major issue of new shares in conjunction with a corporate acquisition
July 10 Prima Biomed Ltd
* Received regulatory and ethical approvals for clinical trial investigating IMP321 in new settings, called Insight
* Approval has been received from Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, Federal Institute For Vaccines And Biomedicines For German Federal Ministry Of Health
* Appoints michael w. Jackman to role of chief executive officer