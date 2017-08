June 2 (Reuters) - Primary Health Care Ltd

* Has been made aware of certain market speculation in connection with position of its shareholder Jangho Group and previous MD & CEO, Peter Gregg

* Says Gregg's stepping down was due to his resignation in Jan and announcement of his replacement in May

* Gregg has contractual arrangements which would not allow him to work for any potential bidder for duration of his notice period, up until 13 Jan 2018