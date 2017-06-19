UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
June 20 Prime Financial Group Ltd
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017
* Anticipates increasing its current dividend payment with final dividend expected to be 0.45 cents per share
* FY consolidated group income expected to increase by 35% (approx.) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)