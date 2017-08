March 3 (Reuters) - Prime Living AB (publ):

* Has through wholly owned subsidiary TP9 Oxie AB received its first investment support for buildings on property Träpanelen 1 in Malmö

* Total investment support amounts to 81.6 million Swedish crowns ($9.0 million)

