BRIEF-Prime Living Q4 operating result swings to profit of SEK 40.3 mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Prime Living AB (publ):

* Fy rental income 36.4 million Swedish crowns ($4 million)versus 21.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 rental income 10.9 million crowns versus 7.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 40.3 million crowns versus loss 1.9 million crowns year ago

* Dividend is 8.50 crowns per preference share and year, with quarterly payment of 2.12 crowns or 2.13 crowns per preference share

* Proposes no dividend for ordinary shares for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9802 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)