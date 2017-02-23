FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Prime Living Q4 operating result swings to profit of SEK 40.3 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Prime Living Q4 operating result swings to profit of SEK 40.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Prime Living AB (publ):

* Fy rental income 36.4 million Swedish crowns ($4 million)versus 21.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 rental income 10.9 million crowns versus 7.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 40.3 million crowns versus loss 1.9 million crowns year ago

* Dividend is 8.50 crowns per preference share and year, with quarterly payment of 2.12 crowns or 2.13 crowns per preference share

* Proposes no dividend for ordinary shares for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9802 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.