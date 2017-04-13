FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Primero Mining Corp:

* Primero to resume operations at San Dimas

* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017

* Primero Mining Corp - successfully resolved work stoppage of unionized employees that began on february 15, 2017

* Primero Mining Corp - has a new collective bargaining agreement with national union of mine, metal, steel and allied workers of Mexican Republic

* Primero Mining Corp - agreement provides a formal structure for regulating all aspects of relationship between company and its unionized employees

* Primero Mining Corp says company will continue to explore opportunities to make further reductions to workforce

* Primero Mining Corp - new CBA includes adjustments to base salaries and short-term production bonuses to benefit of both primero and all unionized employees

* Primero Mining - unionized employees will receive an increase in their base salaries of 7.5 pct in Mexican pesos

* Primero Mining Corp - does not expect to see reduction in individual worker compensation

* Primero Mining Corp - workers could see increases to individual pay provided that plans are achieved or exceeded and company performance improves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

