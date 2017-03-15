FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Primero Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Primero Mining Corp:

* Primero reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q4 loss per share $1.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $52.2 million versus $71.4 million

* Primero Mining -on February 15, 2017, company announced that unionized employees at its san dimas mine in mexico had initiated a strike action

* Primero Mining Corp- Primero produced 45,794 gold equivalent ounces during q4 of 2016

* Primero Mining -continues negotiations with national union of mine, metal, steel and allied workers of mexican republic sections 21 and 22

* Primero Mining -not seeking reduction in individual worker compensation, although total workforce at san dimas including contractors is being reduced

* Primero Mining Corp says has identified these as critical changes required to return San Dimas operation to profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

