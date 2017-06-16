BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
June 16 Primeview Holdings Ltd
* Termination of acquisition of properties in zhengzhou city
* Seller failed to deliver properties by deadline under sale and purchase agreements despite group's repeated requests and follow-up
* Group received and accepted a full refund of purchase price on 14 june 2017, no longer proceeding with acquisition of properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.