BRIEF-Highlight China Iot Internationals says Lam Kai Yeung appointed as an executive director
* lam Kai Yeung has been appointed by board as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Primeview Holdings Ltd
* Trading in shares of primeview holdings limited will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. On July 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* lam Kai Yeung has been appointed by board as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, June 30 Thailand is home to some of the world's biggest crocodile farms, where tourists can see the giant reptiles lounging in the hot sun, chomping on chicken, or swarming in emerald green pools.