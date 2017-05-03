BRIEF-Verisk Analytics enters into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
May 3 Primi sui Motori SpA:
* Proceeds with placement of up to 1,141,292 ordinary shares which were not placed in first tranche of capital increase ended on March 17
* Shares to be issued at price of EUR 1.74 per share by May 19
* The capital increase of up to 4.0 million euros ($4.36 million) approved on Feb. 13 will be considered completed on May 19 regardless of whether all the remaining shares will be placed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives