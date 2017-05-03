May 3 Primi sui Motori SpA:

* Proceeds with placement of up to 1,141,292 ordinary shares which were not placed in first tranche of capital increase ended on March 17

* Shares to be issued at price of EUR 1.74 per share by May 19

* The capital increase of up to 4.0 million euros ($4.36 million) approved on Feb. 13 will be considered completed on May 19 regardless of whether all the remaining shares will be placed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)