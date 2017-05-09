FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Primo Water reports Q1 adjusted loss $0.05/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp

* Primo Water announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $60.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million to $14.3 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $72 million to $75 million

* Primo Water Corp - company now expects its 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to be $53.0 million to $55.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $72.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

