BRIEF-Primo Water reports Q4 pro forma earnings of $0.05/shr from continuing operations

March 15 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp

* Primo Water announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results, exceeding guidance

* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $40.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $62 million to $65 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $280 million to $285 million

* Primo Water Corp - reaffirmed its expectations for 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $52.0 million to $54.0 million

* Primo Water Corp - for Q1 of 2017, company also reaffirmed adjusted ebitda of $8.5 million to $10.0 million.

* Q1 revenue view $63.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $283.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: