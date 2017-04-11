FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Princess Margaret Cancer Center receives Health Canada clearance to begin investigator-sponsored phase 2 ovarian cancer study
April 11, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Princess Margaret Cancer Center receives Health Canada clearance to begin investigator-sponsored phase 2 ovarian cancer study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Immunovaccine Inc

* Princess Margaret Cancer Center receives Health Canada clearance to begin investigator-sponsored phase 2 ovarian cancer study evaluating immunovaccine's DPX-survivac with Merck's pembrolizumab

* Immunovaccine Inc - Merck is funding and contributing materials for non-randomized, open-label trial

* Immunovaccine Inc - Immunovaccine is contributing its product candidate as well as a related portion of analytical assays

* Immunovaccine Inc - trial is expected to enroll 42 subjects with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

