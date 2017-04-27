BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Principal Financial Group Inc-
* Principal® announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Principal Financial Group Inc - quarter- end assets under management (aum) of $619.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* EU source says document it cites started as ESM paper (Recasts with German finance ministry statement)