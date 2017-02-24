Fitch Affirms Naspers at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Naspers Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The ratings affirmation is supported by the improvement in credit metrics following the sale of Allegro for USD3.25bn which should reduce net debt to negative USD152m