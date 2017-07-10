BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems recently signed a new, 3-year agreement with Volkswagen Group Italia S.p.A
* Recently signed a new, three-year commercial agreement with Volkswagen Group Italia S.p.A
July 10 Bearclaw Capital Corp
* Prism Resources Inc. enters into agreement in respect of the sale of a 7.5% net profits interest to Aurico Metals
* Price for royalty is contingent payment of $2 million if Aurico receives payments in respect of royalty equalling or exceeding $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently signed a new, three-year commercial agreement with Volkswagen Group Italia S.p.A
SANTIAGO, July 10 Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Antofagasta and Barrick Gold Corp, voted to approve a strike on Monday after talks with the company failed, a union leader told Reuters.