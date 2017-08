May 10 (Reuters) - PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL SA

* Q4 SALES EUR 15.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON MARCH 31, 2017, ORDER BACKLOG, MAINLY FOR HARDWARE, IS HIGH AT €17 MILLION AGAINST €5.6 MILLION ON MARCH 31, 2016 AND €16 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2016

* POSITIVE TREND FORECAST FOR 2017/2018