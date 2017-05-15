FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International for $11 per share
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International for $11 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc

* Privet Fund Management Llc sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International Inc for us$11.00 per share

* Privet Fund Management says Privet's proposal is not subject to diligence or financing conditions

* Privet Fund Management- will provide all of equity capital necessary for proposal and has received a debt commitment to finance a portion of consideration

* Privet Fund says if Norsat continues to move forward with hytera deal, privet has "substantial doubt" that the arrangement will be approved by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

