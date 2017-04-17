FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Privet Fund offers US$11/share to acquire Norsat International
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 17, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Privet Fund offers US$11/share to acquire Norsat International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Privet Fund Management:

* Privet fund offers US$11.00 per share to acquire Norsat International Inc

* Privet fund management - continues to maintain ownership and control of 1,027,170 shares of Norsat, representing about 17.6% of outstanding shares

* Privet fund management - sent to board of Norsat international letter indicating interest in acquiring 100% of common shares of Norsat not already owned

* Privet fund management - requested Norsat for access to updated financial and legal diligence information so that it can deliver "superior proposal"

* Privet fund management says it expressed "disappointment" in result of Norsat's negotiations with hytera

* Privet fund management says "does not view financial terms of proposed Hytera arrangement to be in best interests of Norsat shareholders at this time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.