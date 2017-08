March 3 (Reuters) - Pro DV AG:

* FY revenue 2.989 million euros ($3.15 million) (2015: 3.061 million euros) and EBIT 77,000 euros (2015: 76,000 euros)

* Order backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016 of 1.728 million euros (previous year: 1.841 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)