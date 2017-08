March 14 (Reuters) - Pro Medicus Ltd:

* Agreement will deliver 11% uplift to pme's fy16 revenue each year for 5 years

* PME signs enterprise-wide ris deal with primary healthcare,pry-pme.ax

* Agreement will see pro medicus install its visage ris (radiology information system) throughout healthcare imaging services network

