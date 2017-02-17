BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement -exchange
* Says Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd's share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending announcement
Feb 17 Proact It Group Ab
* Says jason clark (ceo and president, proact it group ab) has per 17th of february 2017 sold 83,083 proact shares in total
* To ensure Jason Clark's long term commitment one of the largest owners of Proact IT Group is currently negotiating a long term incentive scheme, personally for Jason Clark, at a similar level as the number of shares sold Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
* Netlinkz signs China JV, testing phase with China Telecom-Net.ax