BRIEF-Proact signs datacentre framework agreement for the Swedish public sector

March 15 (Reuters) - Proact It Group AB

* Proact signs datacentre framework agreement for the swedish public sector

* New coordinated framework agreement for datacentre products and services is applicable to all public organisations in Sweden on the national, regional and local level

* The total contract value has been estimated at SEK 1 billion annually by the National Procurement Services.

* Proact is one of six suppliers selected through the procurement process who were the invited to sign the framework agreement, which is implemented using call-off with second competition

* Says agreement is effective immediately and runs over two years, with an optional two-year extension. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)