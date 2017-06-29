BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 Probe Metals Inc
* Probe metals inc - probe metals expands land position at val-d'or east project
* Probe metals inc - executed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in aurbel east property from qmx gold corporation
* Probe metals- acquired 100% undivided interest in 6 mining claims in and adjacent to val-d'or east project from private landowners for payment of $25,000
* Probe metals inc - property will be acquired for an aggregate cash payment of $1 million
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter