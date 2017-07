July 19 (Reuters) - PROBI:

* Q2 2017: PROBI COMPLETES INTEGRATION AND ENDS FIRST HALF OF 2017 WITH INCREASE IN SALES AND EARNINGS

* Q2 NET SALES SEK 172.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 73.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 31.1 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* "WE ANTICIPATE MUTED LIKE-FOR-LIKE TRENDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017"‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)