March 30 (Reuters) - Probiodrug AG:

* FY net loss of 13.9 million euros ($14.95 million) compared with 13.5 million euros in 2015 - in line with company expectations

* Cash and cash equivalents of 21.9 million euros as of 31 December 2016

* Capital raise of 14.9 million euros executed in October 2016

